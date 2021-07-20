WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $101,118.90 and $6.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012503 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00749353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

