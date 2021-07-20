WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 2.8%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.85. 2,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

