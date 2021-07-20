Wall Street Games Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $418,578.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00094922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00142117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.19 or 1.00632966 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.