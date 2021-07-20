Warburg Research Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV)

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) received a €15.50 ($18.24) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €12.22 ($14.38) on Tuesday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a 52 week high of €13.54 ($15.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.36. The stock has a market cap of $617.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.