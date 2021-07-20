Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Hits $323,438.64

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $323,438.64 and $26,913.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.20 or 0.00230974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

