WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $243.73 million and $24.41 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00095834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00142009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,619.98 or 0.99890707 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

