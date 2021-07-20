Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prothena (PRTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA):

7/19/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $54.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Prothena was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

6/11/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Prothena is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 471,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,536. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

