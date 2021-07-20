Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prothena (PRTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA):
- 7/19/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $54.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Prothena was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 6/11/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Prothena is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PRTA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 471,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,536. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
