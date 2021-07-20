Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Plans Dividend of $0.46

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4616 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of WEICY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 610,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

