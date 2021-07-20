WELL 24-Hour Volume Tops $529,332.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $529,332.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00753609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.