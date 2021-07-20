Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EAD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,333. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

