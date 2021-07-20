Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $63.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.