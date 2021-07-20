Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $63.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
