Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $99.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.
TXRH stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.63.
In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,438 shares of company stock worth $4,554,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
