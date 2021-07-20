Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $99.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

TXRH stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,438 shares of company stock worth $4,554,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

