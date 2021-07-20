WePower (WPR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $49,915.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WePower has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00753359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.