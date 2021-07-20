WesBanco (WSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

