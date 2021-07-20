West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG traded up C$1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$86.12. 274,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.91. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000001 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.