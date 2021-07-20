Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Position Raised by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,890 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,040. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

