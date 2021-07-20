Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,866 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 1,321,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,365. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.