Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Westlake Chemical worth $25,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.03. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

