Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 2,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTSHF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

