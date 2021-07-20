WHALE Reaches Market Cap of $33.16 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00018491 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $33.16 million and approximately $217,593.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00094340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00142733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.11 or 1.00226963 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

