Whiteheart Market Capitalization Hits $5.27 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $80,272.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $593.02 or 0.01990144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00095770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00138235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.43 or 0.99390709 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

