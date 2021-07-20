WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 866,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $22.40.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

