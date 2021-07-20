William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CAKE stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

