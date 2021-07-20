WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.