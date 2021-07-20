Wing (WING) Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $13.48 or 0.00045270 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $23.98 million and $5.24 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00141104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,750.78 or 0.99948314 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 1,779,711 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

