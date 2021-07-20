WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Hits $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00230875 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

