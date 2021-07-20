Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

WPK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.01. 96,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$37.29 and a 1-year high of C$48.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.22.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million. Analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.7158732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.