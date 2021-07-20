Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.99, but opened at $68.55. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 1,674 shares changing hands.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $18,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

