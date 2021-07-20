Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.91

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.91 and last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 5918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

Several research firms recently commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

