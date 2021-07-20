Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.91

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.91 and last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 5918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

Several research firms recently commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

