Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $1,241,888.93 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93.

Shares of WK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.90. 740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 62.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

