World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

