Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $76,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock worth $109,411,655 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

