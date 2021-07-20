Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.