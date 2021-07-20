Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 26,913 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

