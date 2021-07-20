Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 17,314 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,314 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after acquiring an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

