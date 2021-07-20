Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 25,568 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

