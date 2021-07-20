WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Trading Down 75%

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU) fell 75% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

WOWI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

