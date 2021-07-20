WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $4.74

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00015912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $64,256.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00138367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,620.86 or 0.99374362 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

