WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$70.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.26 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

