Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.80 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $29,707.06 or 0.99663558 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $260.65 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003336 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,075 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

