Wrapped BNB Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $263.66 or 0.00890161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $417.77 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00036307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00095893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00137643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.89 or 1.00449313 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,971,167 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

