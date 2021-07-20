Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $482.93

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.93 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($7.15). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 29,541 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of £107.74 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

