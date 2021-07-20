Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 191,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,165,751 shares.The stock last traded at $68.69 and had previously closed at $68.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 52,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,660,645.38. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

