Xend Finance (XEND) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $431,700.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00036307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00095893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00137643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.89 or 1.00449313 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.