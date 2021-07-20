Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 377.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for about 1.0% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of Xilinx worth $47,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $415,385,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

