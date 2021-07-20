XinFin Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $847.97 million and $2.90 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.26 or 0.00919928 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,681,833,418 coins and its circulating supply is 12,281,833,418 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

