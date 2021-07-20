XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.29

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.29 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 2,004,487 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of XLMedia to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get XLMedia alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £145.74 million and a P/E ratio of 277.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.29.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.