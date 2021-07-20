XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. XMax has a market cap of $2.73 million and $365,392.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00749923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,880,911,811 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.