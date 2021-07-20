xSuter Market Cap Tops $4.34 Million (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One xSuter coin can currently be purchased for about $217.01 or 0.00727906 BTC on exchanges. xSuter has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $179,647.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xSuter has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00096895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00137018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.37 or 1.00103215 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

xSuter Coin Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

