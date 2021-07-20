Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,081 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Xtant Medical worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Shares of XTNT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.